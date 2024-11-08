Michigan Football reveals road uniform for matchup against Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines have unveiled their uniform of choice for Saturday's road matchup against Indiana. They'll got with the white top, blue pants, and blue accessories alternate - a road uniform that has made a number of appearances since the switch to Jordan brand.
As for the game itself, Michigan enters the matchup against Indiana in unfamiliar territory as a two touchdown underdog. While the Wolverines (5-4) have struggled mightily in 2024, the No. 8 Hoosiers are trying to make their case for being the top team in the nation at 9-0. In order to keep that winning streak alive, Indiana will need to do something it has only done twice since 1987: beat Michigan.
For Michigan, a win against No. 8 Indiana would unquestionably be the biggest win of the season - it would also make the Wolverines bowl eligible by reaching six wins. But it will certainly be an uphill battle for Michigan on Saturday, as the Hoosiers have established themselves as one of the most balanced teams in the country. Offensively, Indiana features the top rushing offense in the Big Ten conference, while also boasting the nations No. 1 rushing offense.
