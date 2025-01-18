J.J. McCarthy lands in interesting place in PFF's 2024 re-draft
The Minnesota Vikings moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after he led the Wolverines to the national title. The three-year Michigan quarterback injured his meniscus in the preseason and was unable to play for Minnesota for the entire 2024 football season. Instead, Sam Darnold led the Vikings to the playoffs, but back-to-back bad performances leave many to believe McCarthy will be Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2025.
But what if he didn't go to the Vikings?
Pro Football Focus did a 2024 re-draft and McCarthy went a little sooner than 10th overall -- two picks earlier. PFF has the Atlanta Falcons selecting McCarthy No. 8 and Michael Penix Jr. -- who did go to the Falcons -- went one spot ahead of McCarthy at seventh to the Titans.
When Atlanta selected Penix Jr. the world went nuts. The Falcons just signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a massive deal, but as we know, it didn't work out for the two and Penix Jr. started the final couple of games in place of Cousins.
McCarthy would've likely been in the same boat. Michigan fans would've initially been bummed he would have to sit behind Cousins for possibly four seasons, but once Cousins started throwing interceptions, McCarthy would've had a shot.
But everything likely worked out for the best. McCarthy will have a chance to lead an explosive Minnesota offense for years. He has Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson to throw to. The Vikings will also continue to build their offensive line for McCarthy to have success.
