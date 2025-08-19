Michigan football's biggest rival names starting quarterback
Michigan football's archrival has named its starting quarterback ahead of its season opener against Texas on Aug. 30. Sophomore Julian Sayin will get the nod under center for Ohio State, as head coach coach Ryan Day announced the decision to members of the media on Monday.
Day noted that Sayin won a close competition against junior Lincoln Kienholz but "separated himself , really, over the last couple of weeks with his consistent play." Sayin, a former five-star recruit and top prospect from California in the class of 2024, originally signed with Alabama before transferring to OSU following Nick Saban's retirement.
In 2024, Sayin appeared in four games for the Buckeyes, logging 27 snaps while completing 5-of-12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kienholz, who Day said took the news well, will be Sayin's backup against Texas, while freshman Tavien St. Clair will be third on the depth chart in the OSU QB room.
Michigan travels to Columbus to play Ohio State on Nov. 29. The past three Buckeye quarterbacks have fallen short in the win column against the Wolverines. We'll see if Sayin can help OSU flip the script in the rivalry or if the Maize and Blue can capture their fifth win in a row in the series.
No matter the result, the 2025 version of The Game will both be featuring brand new starting quarterbacks for each program.