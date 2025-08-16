Wolverine Digest

Michigan football star named to CBS Sports preseason All-America team

Seth Berry

A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A first team All-American in 2024 is expected to repeat that performance in 2025 for Michigan football.

The staff at CBS Sports recently put together its preseason All-America list, with Wolverine senior kicker Dominic Zvada projected by the staff as a first-teamer.

"Kickers deserve attention, too. Zvada became the first in Michigan history to make seven field goals from 50-plus yards in a season -- and he was perfect on those attempts, leading the FBS," the CBS staff wrote. "The former Arkansas State transfer hit 21 of 22 field goal attempts, including all 17 from 30-plus yards. His consistent leg and clutch kicking earned him Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors and solidified him as a vital piece of Michigan's special teams heading into 2025."

In addition to his impressive 17 field goals from 30 or more yards, Zvada was 7-of-7 on kicks from 50 or more yards out last season. The first team All-American in 2024 was also a Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year and a unanimous first team All-Big Ten selection.

Zvada will look to complement a Michigan offense that hopes for more success in 2025 after taking a step back during the 2024 season and hope to elevate the Wolverines back toward the top of the conference.

