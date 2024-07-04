Michigan Football's Mason Graham Looks Incredible During Off-Season Workout
Mason Graham is already being projected as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft as he prepares for his junior season in Ann Arbor, and it's not hard to see why after a quick glance at his recent off-season workout. In the video below, Graham is going through a series of workouts that highlight just how quick he is on feet, along with why he makes life so difficult on an opposing offensive line.
At 6-3, 320-pounds, Graham has become arguably the most dominant interior defensive lineman in all of college football. He plays fast and violent, but he's extremely disciplined and efficient in his technique - making for a very long afternoon if you're tasked with trying to stop him. During his sophomore season in 2023, Graham finished fourth on the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and sixth in sacks (3.0). He was the defensive MVP in the CFP Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama, was named first team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second team All-American.
Graham is one of the focal points on a defense that should be one of the best in the nation, featuring guys like Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore, Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham, Makari Paige and Will Johnson. From top to bottom, there's no apparent weakness in the Michigan defense heading into 2024.
If the Wolverines are going to make it four straight over Ohio State, claim their fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship, and make another run at the National Championship, there's no question that Mason Graham will play a major role in making it happen.
