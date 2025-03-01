Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore opens up about QB situation in 2025
Following a 2023 national championship season with quarterback JJ McCarthy leading the way, the Wolverines struggled mightily at the QB position in 2024. Head coach Sherrone Moore cycled through three different starters, bouncing from Davis Warren, to Alex Orji, to Jack Tuttle, and eventually back to Warren. Heading into 2025, Moore was determined to turn a position of weakness into a position of strength for the Wolverines, and it looks like that's exactly what he did.
Not only did Moore go out and land veteran transfer portal quarterback Mikey Keene from Fresno State, but he also spearheaded the effort to help flip Bryce Underwood - the No. 1 quarterback in the country - from LSU. With Keene and Underwood now in the fold, it would appear that the Wolverines are primed for some great production from the quarterback room.
Meeting recently for an interview with Front Office Sports, Moore opened up about the current quarterback situation in Ann Arbor.
"I feel like we're in a really good place with the quarterbacks," Moore said. "Obviously, I'll really start with Mikey Keene, you know, a transfer from Fresno, who... really great player. And you watch cut-ups of coach [Chip] Lindsey showing us things from different places he's been, and then Mikey Keene shows up on different cut-ups, the dude can really spin it. He's thrown for over 8,000 yards in his career, and I think he had the third highest adjusted completion percentage in college football last year. So he's a guy that has won a lot of football games, played a lot of football in different environments, super smart, excited to have him."
More then turned his attention to his young quarterbacks, sophomore Jadyn Davis and freshman Bryce Underwood.
"Jadyn Davis is a guy that just keeps getting better. He was a highly ranked quarterback coming out of high school, and he's here. And then obviously you have Bryce, who's an immense talent. So we're in a really good place, and I'm not going to make an predictions on what it is or who it is. We'll late it play out in the spring and fall camp and see what happens."
But obviously most of the hype in the quarterback room is centered around Underwood. With a reported NIL deal of over $10 million, Underwood's recruitment was one of the closest watched recruiting stories of the off-season. And anytime you bring in the unanimous No. 1 player in the country, it's always going to carry a lot of expectations along with it. According to Moore, Underwood is already living up to those expectations.
"To get to talk to him, to be around him, to grow with him... the kid is an amazing human being," Moore said. "He is extremely selfless, he's extremely humble, and all he wants to do is work. That's all he wants to do. You see this number one player in the country, you have this vision of what it could be, and he is the exact opposite of the prima donna, 'I think I've got all the answers' guy. I mean, the guy is the first guy in the building, he's the last one out. You've got to tell him to get out of the building... and he told us that. He's like, 'you're going to have to tell me to leave.' The dude just does not want to leave the building. And so he's an awesome teammate, awesome player, and I'm excited to watch him."
This will certainly be a battle that receives plenty of attention as Michigan is set to kick off spring ball in the coming days, culminating in the Michigan's annual Spring Game on April 19. The game will provide fans with the first look at Michigan's highly anticipated quarterback battle in-person.
