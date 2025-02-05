Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore signs one of the best recruiting classes in program history
Following the departure of former head coach Jim Harbaugh, there were some who thought the Michigan football program was going to fall off. And for much of Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach in Ann Arbor, it looked like those folks might have been right. The Wolverines struggled with quarterback issues, the offense looked extremely underwhelming, and the defense didn't seem to live up to the lofty expectations heading into the 2024 season. But as the old saying goes, winning cures everything - and Sherrone Moore has been winning a lot lately.
On the field, Moore led the Wolverines to a strong finish in 2024, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was an incredible finish for a team that looked like it might not even become bowl eligible for much of the season.
On the recruiting trail, Moore and his staff were hard at work assembling one of the top 2025 recruiting classes in the nation. The Wolverines really started to make some noise when they found a way to flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU, in what was the most closely watched recruiting battle in the country. And when national signing day hit on Wednesday, Michigan added it's fourth five-star recruit to the class in Ty Haywood.
Overall, the 2025 recruiting class is being viewed as one of the best in program history for the Wolverines. According to On3, Michigan has signed seven Top 100 recruits, including:
- No. 1 overall prospect - Bryce Underwood (QB)
- Two Top 10 offensive tackles - Andrew Babalola, Ty Haywood
- Two Top 10 safeties - Kainoa Winston, Elijah Dotson
- Top 15 cornerback - Shamari Earls
- No. 4 EDGE - Nate Marshall
While success on the recruiting trail is certainly a key element of any successful football program, the task for Moore now turns to finding the best way to utilize all of it. He took a step toward that earlier during the off-season by hiring new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey. Brining 27 years of colligate coaching experience to Moore's staff, Lindsey's involvement in the offense is expected to yield big time results in Ann Arbor.
Defensively, it appears that Moore will be able to retain DC Wink Martindale. The veteran coordinator was in the mix for several NFL vacancies in recent weeks, but none of those opportunities have materialized into anything beyond an interview at this point.
With key players returning on both sides of the ball, along with Moore clearly excelling on the recruiting trail, it feels like this Michigan football program is primed to make another impressive run at a national championship in the very near future.
