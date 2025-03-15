Michigan Football: Son of NFL legend locks in visit with Wolverines
The list of big visits continues to grow for Michigan this spring, as the Wolverines will now host the son of NFL legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald this month. Devin Fitzgerald, a three-star prospect from Phoenix (AZ), has locked in a visit with Michigan scheduled for March 22nd. According to On3's latest rankings, Fitzgerald is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect from the state of Arizona and the No. 78 ranked wide receiver nationally.
Devin's father, Larry, played 17 seasons in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals. He became an 11-time Pro Bowler, and is second in both NFL career receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432) - trailing only Jerry Rice in both categories.
There's no question that plenty of talented wideouts are starting to pay attention to what's happening in Ann Arbor. While the offense has traditionally been more focused on the rushing attack, the addition of five-star QB Bryce Underwood, along with the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from North Carolina, seems to indicate that Michigan is looking to develop a more balanced attack moving forward. And if the Michigan passing attack becomes what most expect in the next couple of years, receivers from all across the country will undoubtedly be interested in becoming a part of it.
