Just in: Michigan Football player gets carted off during pre-game warmups
If the injury bug wasn't bad enough for Michigan, things appear to be getting worse. Ahead of the game against Ohio State, stars Will Johnson and Colston Loveland were ruled out. Johnson hasn't played since the first quarter against Illinois, and Loveland never came back following halftime last weekend against Northwestern.
The shorthanded Michigan offense lost yet another tight end during pre-game warmups on Saturday against the Buckeyes. True freshman Brady Prieskorn seemingly went down with an injury and was carted off the field.
The four-star tight end hasn't seen much playing time this season, but he did make the trip to Columbus with Loveland being ruled out. Michigan will have to rely on Marlin Klein and freshman Hogan Hansen on Saturday in place of Loveland. The Wolverines appear to have Semaj Morgan back as well following Morgan missing last weekend against the 'Cats.
