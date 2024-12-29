BREAKING: Michigan running back transfers to Western Michigan University
Former Michigan Wolverine running back and Dexter High School standout Cole Cabana has transferred to Western Michigan University according to On3's Pete Nakos. This is somewhat strange news as it was previously reported that Cabana had elected to sign with the University of Minnesota after entering the transfer portal.
While the decision seems somewhat surprising, it does bring Cabana closer to home and allows him a chance to make an immediate impact on a Broncos team that finished 6-7 and returns their leading rusher Jadon Nixon. Nixon rushed for almost 1,000-yard last season but was inconsistent often following up 100+ yard games with efforts under 40 yards.
Cabana rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and showed speed and athleticism that had Michigan fans hopeful for his future in Ann Arbor. Unfortunately, he experienced some nagging injuries during his time at Michigan and the depth at running back was just too great for him to overcome. He rates as a high three-star transfer RB and will be able to reset his career at WMU with three years of eligibility still remaining.
