Report: Michigan football battling two Big Ten teams for Notre Dame lineman Rocco Spindler
Michigan football has landed two offensive linemen via the transfer portal so far, but both come from a lower level and it's not quite known how either Lawrence Hatter or Brady Norton will fit into the mix in 2025. With that in mind, the Wolverines aren't quite done looking around and Michigan is attempting to zero in on a Notre Dame lineman.
Clarkston (MI) native Rocco Spindler entered the transfer portal following Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Spinder, a 2021 prospect, had significant interest in Michigan during his recruiting process but the Wolverines finished second behind the Irish.
Former Michigan football offensive lineman selects transfer destination
Now that Spinder is in the portal, Michigan is trying to get back into the race. But according to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, the Wolverines will have to battle a couple of Big Ten programs. Spindler had already visited Indiana and now he will take a visit to Nebraska, according to the latest report. If he gets out of Nebraska without making a decision, Michigan could get a visit next.
Per Pro Football Focus, Spindler didn't allow one sack in 2024 but did allow 10 pressures while playing right guard. He earned a 71.8 pass-blocking grade and a 70.3 run-blocking grade while playing 747 snaps for the Irish this year. For comparison, Spindler would've been the top run-blocking lineman on Michigan's team. He would've been behind both Greg Crippen and Gio El-Hadi in pass-blocking.
Spindler has one year of eligibility remaining.
