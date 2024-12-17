Michigan Football: Wolverines to host Big 12 starting safety on visit
Michigan landed a pair of commitments on Monday night when brothers TJ and Tevis Metcalf committed to the Wolverines. The duo came together from Arkansas where TJ was a starting safety for the Razorbacks, while Tevis played on special teams. Both play safety, but it doesn't appear like Michigan is done searching for playmakers in the secondary.
According to ESPN's Max Olson, Michigan is set to host TCU safety Jamel Johnson on a visit this week. He is also planning to visit both Louisville and Ole Miss as well.
Johnson just finished his sophomore season playing at TCU. He started all 12 games this season for the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-1 safety logged 71 tackles this season -- third highest on the team. He also recorded three pass breakups, as well.
According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had a 65.1 defensive grade and a 64.5 coverage grade. Johnson graded out as the sixth-best defensive back for coverage at TCU.
Michigan has already lost Will Johnson to the NFL Draft. The Wolverines will also lose Aamir Hall, Quinten Johnson, Makari Paige, and Wesley Walker to graduation. Michigan is looking to replenish the cupboard from attrition.
