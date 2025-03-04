Michigan transfer TJ Metcalf shows off elite footwork in workout video
TJ Metcalf has all the physical traits needed to be a Big Ten cornerback, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 200-pounds he can certainly stand his own against the best that the Big Ten has to offer. Metcalf was a 4-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School, where he was coached by a former NFL safety Sam Shade. He committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks and played in all 12 games. Metcalf earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording four tackles, two pass deflections two picks and a forced fumble in a huge win over rival Auburn.
After his successful freshman campaign Metcalf announced his intent to transfer with his younger broth Tevis. Both brothers eventually decided that Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan was their next destination. With Michigan losing lockdown corner Will Johnson to the 2025 NFL Draft, playing time at the corner position is readily available and both brothers are looking to crack the starting lineup in 2025 and make an impact on the field.
TJ recently shared a video with ex Michigan corner Lavert Hill that exhibited his footwork and ability to lock down a receiver. His eyes remained fixed on his target's waist throughout the drills. If he can maintain that skillset during the 2025 season, he will surely be an incredible asset for Wink Martindale and the Wolverine defense.
