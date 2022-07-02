TJ Metcalf, the cousin of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, officially made his commitment to the Arkansas football program on Friday.

“FINALLY A RAZORBACK!!!! #WPS,” Metcalf tweeted.

Metcalf, a Pinson Ala., native, became the 17th commit in the Razorbacks 2023 recruiting class. He made official visits to Arkansas on June 10 and Penn State on June 24 prior to choosing Arkansas.

He held offers from other schools like Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

In his junior season, the safety recorded 115 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and eight pass breakups. According to 247Sports, Razorbacks defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman recruited Metcalf to the program. TJ’s brother, Tevin, also holds an offer from Arkansas for the 2024 recruiting class.

Currently, Metcalf is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 safety and the No. 22 best player in the state of Alabama, per 247Sports.

In addition to Metcalf, the Razorbacks ’23 defensive class includes four-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (Arkansas), three-star defensive lineman Stephen Johnson (Georgia), three-star defensive end Kaleb James (Texas), four-star edge rusher Carson Dean (Texas), three-star linebacker Alex Sanford (Mississippi), three-star cornerback RJ Johnson, three-star safety Christian Ford and three-star cornerback Dallas Young from Alabama.

Last season, Arkansas finished 9–4 last season, which included an Outback Bowl victory against Penn State for the program’s most wins in a decade.

