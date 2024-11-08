WATCH: Michigan's newest wide receiver commit is a playmaker
The Michigan Wolverines added another big piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Friday, as three-star wideout Jamar Browder flipped his commitment from NC State to Michigan. At 6-4, Browder is a pretty big departure from the type of smaller wideouts we've seen in Ann Arbor as of late. Looking at his size and athleticism, you've got to believe that the opportunity to play early was a factor in his decision to flip to Michigan.
Shortly after his commitment, a video began circulating social media that showcases just what Michigan is getting in its new wide receiver commit.
Via Michigan On SI's senior writer Trent Knoop:
The Wolverines just flipped wide receiver Jamar Browder who has been an NC State commit since June. The Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community prospect is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and is that big-bodied receiver Michigan has been searching for. Browder is a three-star recruit, per the Composite. He is the 793rd-ranked recruit and the 119th-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class.
After getting Browder into the fold, Michigan now has three receivers committed in its 2025 class. He joins four-star Andrew Marsh and four-star Jacob Washington. Marsh is a top-100 player, while Washington is the 271st-ranked player by the Composite.
Outside of NC State, Browder also held offers from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisville, among others.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -