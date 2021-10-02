Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Wisconsin

Get yourself geared up as Michigan tries to improve to 5-0 against Wisconsin.

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will hit the road for the first time to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Camp Randall Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need.

The Stories

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Previewing Wisconsin, JJ vs. Cade Argument, Over/Unders In Camp Randall

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Wisconsin

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 30, 2021

Burning Questions About Michigan's Offense, Cade McNamara, Time For JJ McCarthy?

Mazi Smith, Michigan Defense Ready For 'Hostile' Environment

Know The Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Right Some Wrongs In Madison

This Weekends Matchup In Madison Is Critical For Harbaugh, No. 14 Michigan

Michigan Players Revving Up For Wisconsin

Can Michigan's Impressive Streak Continue This Weekend In Madison?

AJ Henning Needs To Play More

Even With Concerns About The Michigan Passing Attack, Fans Have Plenty To Feel Confident About

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 27, 2021

No. 14 Michigan Offensive and Defensive Fronts Will Face Stout Competition in Madison this Saturday

History Suggests That Michigan Must Make Big Change For Chance At Big Ten Championship

A Deeper Dive Into Michigan's Win Over Rutgers, The Offense Moving Forward

Michigan Receives Alarming Wake Up Call One Week Before Madison

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Rutgers

No. 19 Michigan Begins Big Ten Play With Fortunate Win Over Rutgers