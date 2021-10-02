October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Wisconsin

Get yourself geared up as Michigan tries to improve to 5-0 against Wisconsin.
Author:
Publish date:

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will hit the road for the first time to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in Camp Randall Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need.

The Stories

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Previewing Wisconsin, JJ vs. Cade Argument, Over/Unders In Camp Randall

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Wisconsin

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 30, 2021

Burning Questions About Michigan's Offense, Cade McNamara, Time For JJ McCarthy?

Mazi Smith, Michigan Defense Ready For 'Hostile' Environment

Know The Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Right Some Wrongs In Madison

This Weekends Matchup In Madison Is Critical For Harbaugh, No. 14 Michigan

Michigan Players Revving Up For Wisconsin

Can Michigan's Impressive Streak Continue This Weekend In Madison?

AJ Henning Needs To Play More

Even With Concerns About The Michigan Passing Attack, Fans Have Plenty To Feel Confident About

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 27, 2021

No. 14 Michigan Offensive and Defensive Fronts Will Face Stout Competition in Madison this Saturday

History Suggests That Michigan Must Make Big Change For Chance At Big Ten Championship

A Deeper Dive Into Michigan's Win Over Rutgers, The Offense Moving Forward

Michigan Receives Alarming Wake Up Call One Week Before Madison

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Rutgers

No. 19 Michigan Begins Big Ten Play With Fortunate Win Over Rutgers

paul chryst jim harbaugh wisconsin
Football

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Wisconsin

just now
jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 14 Michigan vs Wisconsin

6 hours ago
jim harbaugh paul chryst
Football

Previewing Wisconsin, JJ vs. Cade Argument, Over/Unders In Camp Randall

7 hours ago
cade mcnamara wisconsin
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Wisconsin

12 hours ago
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 30, 2021

Oct 1, 2021
InShot_20210930_115054222
Football

Big Ten East: The Teams Best Positioned To Dethrone Ohio State In 2021

Sep 30, 2021
jim harbaugh cade mcnamara
Football

Burning Questions About Michigan's Offense, Cade McNamara, Time For JJ McCarthy?

Sep 30, 2021
mazi smith
Football

Mazi Smith, Michigan Defense Ready For 'Hostile' Environment

Sep 29, 2021