Kyle Whittingham bringing his brother to Michigan to help coach Wolverines

Following Michigan's loss to Texas, news is starting to roll in regarding Kyle Whittingham's staff in 2026. Utah OC Jason Beck, WR coach Micah Simon, and QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. all all reportedly heading to Ann Arbor to coach under Whittingham -- as will his brother.

Utah's TE coach and recruiting coordinator, Freddie Whittingham, will also come to Michigan. He will likely take over as the new TE coach, and he could also help out with recruiting, but that hasn't been determined, as of this writing.

Steve Casula was Michigan's TE coach and co-offensive coordinator, but his time in Ann Arbor is likely over and will search for a new home.

More on Whittingham

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whittingham lettered as a freshman on BYU’s 1984 national championship team and was a three-year starting running back from 1987-89. He served as BYU’s team captain in 1989, a season in which he was also named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

He was BYU’s leading rusher for three consecutive seasons (1987-89), a two-time academic All-Western Athletic Conference selection and BYU’s Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete for all sports in 1990. He played on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in 1990 and in the World League of American Football in 1991 for the San Antonio Riders and as a member of the Team Dallas practice squad.

As far as coaching, Whittingham just wrapped up his 10th season as Utah's TE coach and recruiting coordinator.

The Utah tight ends under Whittingham's tutelage have played an integral role in one of the most successful offensive stretches in recent program history, prompting the Utes to deploy a two, and sometimes even a three-tight-end formation much of the time.

Out of the 15,304 yards produced through the air the last five seasons, Utah’s tight ends have accounted for 32% of the yardage with a tight end leading the Utes in receiving yards in three of the last six years.

With Whittingham’s tight ends being hybrid players, the tight end group has also been key in helping the Utes finish three of the last six seasons atop the conference in rushing offense.

Utah’s tight ends have also accounted for 56 total touchdowns in the last six seasons.

A Utah tight end has caught at least one pass in 95 of the last 96 games, which included 77 straight.

He recently coached All-Americans Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe.