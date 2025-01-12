Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh falls short in NFL Playoffs
A little over a year after leading the Michigan Wolverines to immortality against the Washington Huskies, former head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter found themselves in the NFL Playoffs. Their Los Angeles Chargers were facing the Houston Texans, led by a familiar foe in quarterback CJ Stroud. Harbaugh had beaten Stroud twice at University of Michigan while Stroud was a Buckeye. In fact, Stroud went into the first round Wild Card playoff game having never beaten a Harbaugh brother, as he had fallen to John Harbaugh and the Ravens twice as well. After the game, a 32-12 win by Stroud and the Texans, Coach Harbaugh praised the young QB on his performance.
"Congratulations to him and congratulations-respect. They played a really good, offensively, defensively, special teams, CJ Stroud- respect to CJ, he made some terrific plays."- LA Chargers head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins had a big hand in the defeat of his old coach as well. Collins had 7 catches for 122 yards and the first touchdown of the game. Minter and his top ranked defense had no answer for the Texans ground game and could not get off the field in key moments. The game was filled with follies and mishaps with the teams combining for seven turnovers and a blocked PAT that Houston took back for two points. For all intents and purposes, the future in LA looks much brighter with Harbaugh and Minter in place. As they say, there is always next year.
