Sherrone Moore speaks on Wink Martindale taking NFL interviews
We now have a little clarity about what 2025 is going to bring for Michigan. Sherrone Moore hinted on Friday that it 'looks good' that Rod Moore will return to the team next year and use his fifth year of eligibility. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito confirmed veteran Rayshaun Benny would also be back for a fifth year and anchor the defensive line. Lastly, it appears Jaishawn Barham is back in the fold after he didn't enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
While there are still a few things to sort out, the elephant in the room is currently defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and his status. On Tuesday, it was announced that Martindale was set to interview with the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals for their vacant defensive coordinator jobs.
Michigan had already lost Mike Macdonald after a sucessful 2021 season and then Jesse Minter after two seasons before Martindale came to Ann Arbor. Could the Wolverines lost three defensive coordinators to the NFL in four years?
On Friday, Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News reported that coach Sherrone Moore was asked about Martindale setting up interviews.
"Don't want to lose him," Moore said. "Don't want him to go anywhere. Want him to be here in Michigan, and I think he does, too. But he has opportunities he has to look at."
Michigan could opt to give Martindale more money, but he was already the second-highest-paid coordinator in college football making $2.3 million per year. He was behind LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker who made $2.5 million.
Ultimately it comes down to what Martindale wants. He coached for 20 seasons in the NFL prior to coming to Michigan, so he is an NFL coach at heart. Martindale showed he can still coach football after the Wolverines were one of the top defenses in the country in the final five games of the season. Michigan handled business against both Ohio State and Alabama and it was due to the Wolverines' stifling defense.
