Michigan's in-state rival announces major shakeup with AD position
Michigan's in-state rival is reportedly set to make a big change at the top, as current athletic director Alan Haller is set to step down. Haller served as Michigan's State's Athletic Director since 2021.
Statement via MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz:
"I'm grateful for Alan's leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership. He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity... This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever. Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."
According to Justin Thind of 247Sports, a key part of Michigan State's search for a new athletic director will include fundraising abilities.
In today's era of college athletics, an athletic director plays a critical role in making sure the athletic programs have the necessary financial resources to compete for championships. And with in-state rival Michigan clearly setting the pace when it comes to NIL and investments in facilities, Michigan State is now searching for an AD who can keep the Spartans competitive.
