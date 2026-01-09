Michigan's No. 4 tackler in 2025 enters the transfer portal

The Michigan secondary might look a lot different when the Wolverines take the field in 2026. Another member hit the transfer portal on Thursday night and that was veteran Brandyn Hillman -- who entered moments after freshman Jayden Sanders.

Hillman is now the fifth player in the Wolverines' secondary to enter the transfer portal. Hillman joins Jaden Mangham, Elijah Dotson, Jordan Young, and Sanders. Zeke Berry had also entered, but he came back to Michigan after all.

Hillman was fourth on the Wolverines' defense this season with 49 tackles. The hard-hitting safety added 2.5 TFLs and one INT to his resume. Hillman was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention this season for Michigan.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hillman played in 545 snaps this season -- fourth-most on the team. Hillman had a 70.3 defensive grade and led the Wolverines' defense with a 75.8 coverage grade, per PFF.

In three seasons in Ann Arbor, Hillman has played in 33 games for Michigan. Hillman recorded 72 total tackles, four TFLs, one sack, and one INT.

Hillman came to Michigan in the 2023 cycle. From Portsmouth (VA), Hillman was a four-star recruit and the No. 226 player in the nation. Hillman was listed as an athlete at the time, and was the ninth-ranked ATH. He had considered Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Miami, among others, during his high school years.

What is Michigan going to do in the secondary?

With the losses in the secondary, Michigan still returns some key players. Although he hasn't announced either way, Jyaire Hill is still on the roster, and Michigan still has Zeke Berry and TJ Metcalf. The Wolverines could work to get back Jordan Young, Jayden Sanders, or Hillman, but that will likely cost some money.

Michigan is staying active in the transfer portal and is the likely leader in the recruitment of Utah transfer Smith Snowden. Memphis CB Chris Bracy is another option, who was a top tackler like Hillman.

With the portal open until Jan. 16, Michigan has time to make some moves to bolster the secondary.