The last week has proven especially consequential for the short- and long-term outlook of Michigan Wolverines football. On Saturday, the team pulled off one of the biggest shockers of the season, upsetting the UCLA Bruins in triple overtime. A few days later, the program's reported hiring of Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts fell through, creating chaos of both the buyout and coaching variety in Ann Arbor.

These developments have largely overshadowed some of the individual performances from Michigan's win over UCLA that would have otherwise deservedly garnered more attention. But even if the national spotlight hasn't landed on those players, the NFL has surely taken notice.

John Henry Daley (EDGE) - Stock Up

As a pass rusher, John Henry Daley couldn't have given the Wolverines much more than he did on Saturday. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the defense with seven pressures generated, more than double the next highest amount on the roster and his best total in a game this season. Daley also got home on those pressures, recording two sacks, including a strip-sack that led to a turnover.

Bryson Kuzdzal (RB) - Stock Down

With Jordan Marshall unavailable on Saturday, Michigan's backfield rotation shrank to senior Bryson Kuzdzal and freshman Savion Hiter. Kuzdzal had emerged as a meaningful part of the offense in recent weeks, averaging nine touches over the Wolverines' previous three games. He proved productive with those opportunities as well, generating 142 yards from scrimmage over that stretch.

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However, despite the boost to the offense, Kuzdzal also put the ball on the ground twice. That lack of ball security ultimately dictated his workload on Saturday, with the running back seeing just four carries on eight offensive snaps. Hiter operated as the workhorse, playing on 65 snaps.

Losing effectively all the work to a freshman, even a talented one like Hiter, won't go unnoticed in NFL circles.

Chris Bracy (S) - Stock Up

Chris Bracy authored one of the pivotal moments of Saturday's upset in Ann Arbor, intercepting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and taking away a scoring opportunity from UCLA.

PICKED BY CHRIS BRACY. pic.twitter.com/eZ3hDFmEWI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 21, 2026

However, that takeaway doesn't represent the totality of Bracy's contributions. He led the Michigan defense with 12 tackles, four of which qualified as "stops" by Pro Football Focus' charting. Bracy played his best game since at least the overtime tilt with the Indiana Hoosiers and perhaps gave his finest individual performance all season.

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