What's the excuse now?
For the fourth consecutive year, the Michigan Wolverines have defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes - and this time it happened with the Wolverines entering the matchup as a three touchdown underdog.
But Michigan was determined to impose its will on Saturday, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Following the 13-10 victory, head coach Sherrone Moore tipped his cap to the Wolverine defense.
"I think our defense played outstanding," Moore said. "They held a high-powered offense. Again, another week to 10 points. 77 rushing yards. This game has been won, I think, the last 20 years in the rushing battle. We had 172, they had 77. That's usually the story of the game. Our guys played great, especially the D-line. The O-line played great when they needed to. They got some real good push and we kind of hammered them. The wind was a factor going towards the locker room and away from the locker room. You couldn't throw as much and be effective in throw games. You definitely have to have a good run plan. I thought our guys did a good job."
The Wolverines held the Buckeyes to just 252 total yards, including just 77 yards on the ground. Additionally, Michigan held Ohio State to just 6/16 on third down conversions, an area that had been a problem for the Wolverine defense throughout the season.
There weren't many fireworks for the Wolverines offensively, but they didn't need it. A big run from Kalel Mullings late in the fourth quarter (similar to what we saw against USC) put the Wolverines in a position to kick the game-winning field goal.
Given all of the hype we heard about Ohio State during the off-season and leading up to this game, you've really got to wonder if the folks in Columbus have any excuses left? In 2021, it was the weather and stomach aches. In 2022 and 2023, it was Connor Stalions. Will we hear any new excuses from Ohio State after this fourth consecutive loss?
