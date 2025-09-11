Michigan, Oklahoma draw largest audience in week 2
The Michigan Wolverines traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, for a Week 2 showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in primetime. It was the only ranked matchup in week two, and all eyes were on the Wolverines and Sooners as they battled for four quarters.
Out of all the games that were on this weekend, Michigan vs Oklahoma drew the most eyes by a country mile. The showdown in Norman was watched by 9.7 million people. No other game in Week 2 was even close to touching that number. Ole Miss vs Kentucky was the second-most-watched game of the weekend, and they drew 4.8 million viewers.
Other games in the top-10 include Iowa at Iowa State (4.3 million), San Jose State at Texas (3.7 million), Delaware at Colorado (2.7 million), Oklahoma State at Oregon (2.3 million), Illinois at Duke (2.2 million), Kansas at Missouri (1.8 million) and Boston College at Michigan State (1.6 million).
While being the only ranked matchup of the weekend and being in the primetime slot certainly helped, the quarterback battle is what drew the attention of a lot of college football fans. John Mateer, who is one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after his play in the first two weeks, and Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class, went toe-to-toe, and Mateer won out.
Mateer threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but added 74 yards and two scores on the ground. Outside of the pick, he played an incredible game and led the Sooners to a massive win.
On the other side of the field, Underwood was a bit more disappointing, but he was let down by his offensive line. He was pressured on 46.2% of his drop backs, which contributed to him throwing for 142 yards and completing just 37.5% of his passes. He did make a few 'wow' plays, but overall, Oklahoma's defense did a great job neutralizing him.
This week's game against Central Michigan shouldn't draw nearly 10 million viewers, but it will be a perfect get-right game for Michigan's offense before they face Nebraska next week, which should be one of the most-watched games of Week 4.
More Michigan News:
3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Jaden Mangham reflects on transferring to Michigan from MSU: 'I knew it was going to be crazy'
Things to know ahead of Central Michigan vs. Michigan on Saturday
Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open
Michigan fans, media, former players react to J.J. McCarthy's comeback win for Vikings