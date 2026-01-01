Social media reacts to Michigan's loss to Texas, looks ahead to 2026

Despite not having a lot of contributors, Michigan played Texas tough for about 3.5 quarters. Texas, which had plenty of opt-outs itself, picked off Bryce Underwood three times -- two of them in the fourth quarter -- to seal an easy 41-27 win over the Wolverines.

With the loss, Michigan finishes 2025 with an 9-4 record and the Sherrone Moore era is officially over. After two seasons as the Wolverines' head coach, Michigan will now move to Kyle Whittingham, with hopes of the Wolverines getting turned back into the College Football Playoff team that it was for three seasons in a row.

Part of Whittingham's duties will be to help the five-star Underwood. Although interim OC Steve Casula opened up the playbook and featured Underwood, for the all the good he did, he had three bad interceptions. One came in the redzone, and as mentioned above, the other two were in the fourth quarter. At times, it appears that Underwood just doesn't see the field like he should, but that is part of being a true freshman.

The 21-year Utah head coach will also have to work his magic with the Wolverines' defense. Michigan allowed 235 yards on the ground against Texas -- 155 of that to Arch Manning. Wink Martindale failed to dial up anything that could combat Manning and his legs. Whittingham, being a defensive coach, should be able to help Michigan on that side of the football and get the Wolverines playing good fundamental ball once again.

Following Michigan's loss, here is what social media thought about everything.

What is 2026 going to look like under Kyle Whittingham?

Strong effort by #Michigan and now onto the Kyle Whittingham era.



Biggest question… what will this roster look like in 2026? — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) January 1, 2026

Bryce Underwood will be just fine. — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) January 1, 2026

I don't think anyone is giving up on Bryce Underwood. But if he's still at Michigan next season, Kyle Whittingham's staff certainly need to do a better job developing him than this staff did. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) December 31, 2025

Fans are proud of the fight these players had

Proud of how hard these boys fought. Such is life. Full thoughts tomorrow.



Michigan will be fine. Always and forever, #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) January 1, 2026

Hats off to both of these teams for competing at a high level, and giving us a great game. https://t.co/jvWil4x26H — David Cone (@davidadamcone) January 1, 2026

Great experience for a wealth of young players. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) December 31, 2025

Bryce Underwood has some work to do this offseason

He is paying his private qb coach way too much to do 247sports interviews and not fixing whatever the hell this is https://t.co/Dg5pikn6Xq — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) January 1, 2026

Rough end for Bryce Underwood's season ... — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 31, 2025

Meanwhile Dampier at Utah got 300 yards passing and Utah put up 44 on Nebraska — BluePrintJay (@BluePrintJay) December 31, 2025

It's a new era for Michigan

And with that, the Sherrone Moore era is officially over. pic.twitter.com/G5ktxssKJn — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 31, 2025

On a scale of 1-10 me caring about Michigan losing today is a 0. Let the Kyle Whittingham era and a return to dominance commence. #GoBlue — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 31, 2025