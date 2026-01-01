Social media reacts to Michigan's loss to Texas, looks ahead to 2026
In this story:
Despite not having a lot of contributors, Michigan played Texas tough for about 3.5 quarters. Texas, which had plenty of opt-outs itself, picked off Bryce Underwood three times -- two of them in the fourth quarter -- to seal an easy 41-27 win over the Wolverines.
With the loss, Michigan finishes 2025 with an 9-4 record and the Sherrone Moore era is officially over. After two seasons as the Wolverines' head coach, Michigan will now move to Kyle Whittingham, with hopes of the Wolverines getting turned back into the College Football Playoff team that it was for three seasons in a row.
Part of Whittingham's duties will be to help the five-star Underwood. Although interim OC Steve Casula opened up the playbook and featured Underwood, for the all the good he did, he had three bad interceptions. One came in the redzone, and as mentioned above, the other two were in the fourth quarter. At times, it appears that Underwood just doesn't see the field like he should, but that is part of being a true freshman.
The 21-year Utah head coach will also have to work his magic with the Wolverines' defense. Michigan allowed 235 yards on the ground against Texas -- 155 of that to Arch Manning. Wink Martindale failed to dial up anything that could combat Manning and his legs. Whittingham, being a defensive coach, should be able to help Michigan on that side of the football and get the Wolverines playing good fundamental ball once again.
Following Michigan's loss, here is what social media thought about everything.
What is 2026 going to look like under Kyle Whittingham?
Fans are proud of the fight these players had
Bryce Underwood has some work to do this offseason
It's a new era for Michigan
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Takeaways from Michigan's collapse against Texas, finishes 2025 9-4
- Michigan star WR Andrew Marsh makes number change ahead of Texas game
- Former Michigan starter enters the transfer portal
- Joel Klatt describes why Kyle Whittingham to Michigan is an 'incredible fit'
- Kyle Whittingham envisions Bryce Underwood in Michigan's new offense
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop