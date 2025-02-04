Michigan QB Bryce Underwood receives shoes from NBA Superstar
It sure looks like Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is fully enjoying his decision to stay home. In recent weeks, the five-star prospect has been spotted sitting courtside to watch the Detroit Pistons, at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions playoff game, and even taking in various sporting events around campus.
On Monday, Underwood shared another cool perk of being the top prospect in the country - courtesy of a pair of shoes sent by NBA superstar James Harden.
The Harden Vol. 9' "Cyber Metallic" shoe by Adidas dropped on January 25, featuring a sleek design that sneakerheads from across the country couldn't wait to get their hands on.
Via Adidas.com:
James Harden brings an unconventional style to the game that has always set him apart. He's bold, he's disruptive, and he continues to create new ways to make his mark on court and in culture beyond. The Harden Vol 9 is a symbol for how James has always done it his way. Now, as one of the rising generation of hoopers, it's your turn to carry the torch. Do it your own way.
Given how big of a platform Underwood has, it's safe to say that he'll continue to reap the rewards that come with being the franchise QB in Ann Arbor, particularly in today's era of NIL. Hell, I wouldn't rule out an "Underwood" signature shoe/cleat in the very near future.
