Bryce Underwood makes an appearance at Detroit Lions playoff game
It is good to be Bryce Underwood these days. The freshman quarterback closed one of the most talked about Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in history, landed he and his parents' brand-new vehicles, and has become a fixture at Detroit sporting events. Yesterday Underwood went from the sidelines of the Detroit Pistons game to the stands of the Detroit Lions playoff game. He is often featured on the jumbotron at these events and the Michigan faithful always give him a raucous reminder of why he came to the university. The young man certainly knows how to play to the crowd and has an electric smile that will serve him well in future marketing deals.
The Wolverines could not have landed a better brand ambassador. Underwood engages with his fans with ease and seems to possess a humility that you may not expect from a 17-year-old kid who has been touted as a future NFL star.
As for the Lions, they were doomed by a former Michigan Wolverine in a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. Michigan fan favorite Mikey Sainristil had the entire state of Michigan torn as he intercepted Lions QB Jared Goff twice sealing a win for his team. Social media was full of Michiganders trying to decide if they hated Sainristil because of what he was doing to their beloved Lions, or if they could still love him for the National Championship he helped bring to Ann Arbor. While it was devastating to see the Lions lose at home, seeing a Michigan legend like Sainristil succeed has to soften the blow a bit. Maybe the Lions brass should have drafted him.
