Tigers Sign Four-Time All-Star Closer to Boost Bullpen

The 38-year-old posted his best season in years in 2025.

Patrick Andres

Kenley Jansen remains a potent bullpen weapon at 38.
/ Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Tigers' bullpen was a recurring issue down the stretch this year, and Detroit appears to be taking care to make sure that doesn't happen again in 2026.

Pitcher Kenley Jansen is joining the Tigers on a one-year contract with a club option for 2027, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 38-year-old Curacao native pitched for the Angels in 2025.

With Los Angeles, Jansen produced his most complete season in several years. He saved 29 games with a 2.59 ERA, striking out 57 batters in 59 innings.

He has made four All-Star games throughout a 16-year career split between four teams, though he remains most closely associated with the Dodgers, for whom he pitched from 2010 to '21.

Jansen's 476 saves rank fourth all-time, and it is almost certain that he will pass Hall of Famer Lee Smith this season and take over third place. Detroit is scheduled to open its season on March 26 against the Padres.

