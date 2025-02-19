Michigan QB out for spring practice, OC Chip Lindsey expects 'intense' battle
With spring practice set to begin in a matter of weeks, the Michigan Wolverines are squarely focused on gearing up for the 2025 season. And while there are a number of position battles to keep your eye on, none will garner as much attention as the quarterback battle. During the 2024 season, it was veteran Davis Warren who won the starting job and took a majority of the reps. But Michigan's struggles in the passing game were obvious, and head coach Sherrone Moore made several changes in the off-season to ensure a better result in 2025.
One of the more significant changes was the hiring of Chip Lindsey as the new offensive coordinator. Lindsey brings 27 years of collegiate coaching experience with him to Michigan, and his offenses have averaged at least 30 points per game in nine of his last 12 seasons. The former UNC OC recently spoke with Jon Jansen about his offensive philosophy, and specifically what he's looking for from his quarterbacks this spring.
Lindsey said that he expects an intense battle between Mikey Keene (Fresno State transfer), Bryce Underwood, and Jadyn Davis. Lindsey also noted that Warren will be out this spring as he continues to recover from a torn ACL against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
"I think for us this spring, it's how do we put these three quarterbacks.. because Davis [Warren] will be out this spring, how do we put them in position," Lindsey said. "And we'll just rotate them through, because I want them all to get equal reps with the older receivers, or the next group down. And try to get them all those reps, put them in those situations. And it's pretty simple then, it's a production business, right? Whatever you produce, that's who you are. Whatever you put on film, that's who you are. So I'm looking forward to it, that's what makes it fun. You go into a spring practice when you're in a competition and you've got a quarterback competition, that makes every day pretty intense and a lot of fun."
Given the options at QB this year when compared to last year, it's easy to see why fans are optimistic that the Michigan offense will be far more productive in 2025. Add in a new offensive coordinator who expects a physical and explosive brand of offense in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines seemingly have addressed all of their deficiencies offensively from 2024.
