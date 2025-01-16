Michigan running back commit makes "Top Performers" list at prestigious bowl game
One of the more intriguing recruits of the 2025 class is running back Jasper Parker. He is seen by the staff as a guy with a ton of upside who can become an impact player for years to come in Ann Arbor. Parker is currently in Honolulu at the Polynesian Bowl partaking in skills drills and 1-v-1 competitions. Today, day two of those aforementioned events, he made 247Sports top 10 Performers. Here is what they had to say about Parker.
"The running backs were more involved today and Parker was the guy who flashed most for us. He looked natural catching the ball out of the backfield and even though the run game was done at less than full speed, Parker showed burst and suddenness. He has a projectable frame as well at about 6-0, 190 pounds and room to add good weight as well."- Brice Marich, 247Sports Insider
Parker has shown an ability to power his way forward or hit the jets and blow past linebackers, finding the third level with ease. As a state champion he took over when his team needed him most and was a reliable three down back. I expect him to sit for much of his first year as he adds muscle to his frame and learns the ins and outs of D1 football. But going into his second year, Parker should become a real threat to take significant snaps in The Big House. A talented high upside prospect, just the type of recruit that Michigan has a habit of developing into a guy who plays on Sundays.
