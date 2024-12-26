Michigan Football: Incoming RB and WR lead high school team to comeback championship
Incoming running back Jasper Parker and wide receiver Jacob Washington showed why head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are so excited to have them in Ann Arbor next year. The two were catalysts in a come from behind victory for Archbishop Shaw High School in their state championship showdown with E.D. White High School. Top seeded Shaw defeated E.D. White, ranked No. 3 in the state, by a final score of 28-25.
Parker and Washington scored the final touchdowns of the game for Shaw pushing their lead to 21-17 and 28-17 respectively. Parker scored his on a 62-yard gallop to the end zone and Washington showed his ability on a diving catch in the end zone.
Legendary high school football coach Hank Tierney, Archbishop Shaw, called Jasper "One of the best backs in America..." Parker backed that assertion up with a 19 carry 174 yard dominant performance in the state championship game. Washington was no slouch, catching 7 passes for 65 yards in the first half alone, including a 35-yarder to tie the game at 14.
Parker (6-0, 189) was a composite 4-star RB and rated as the 296th player in the nation overall by 247Sports composite. He joins a loaded Michigan RB room where he will gain knowledge, strength, and weight next season. Jacob Washington was a composite 4-star WR and rated as the 198th player in the nation overall by 247Sports composite . The 6'3" 180 WR will look to connect with incoming QB1 Bryce Underwood for years to come in Ann Arbor.
