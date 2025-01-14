Michigan running back drives off in a brand-new Porsche
It is good to be Michigan running back Jordan Marshall these days. After an impressive performance at the ReliaQuest Bowl where he eclipsed 100-yards and earned MVP, the young man continues to win off the field as well. On Tuesday, he shared a video to his Instagram showing what appeared to be his purchase or leasing of a 2025 Porsche Macan, a vehicle that retails for around $63,000. An elite car for an elite running back. The video does not clarify if the car was a purchase, lease, or part of a current or future Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the dealership. Marshall can be seen putting on a pair of Porsche tennis shoes before grabbing the keys and driving the vehicle off the lot.
The former Mr. Ohio Football player and future of Michigan's running game picked a machine that fits his running style. The crossover SUV is known for its power and speed. Marshall possesses both of those traits as well, something that Alabama defensive players can attest to from personal knowledge. During the ReliaQuest Bowl, Marshall ran through defenders, ran over defenders, and invoked the great Blake Corum with his ability to grind out yards when Michigan needed them most. The future looks great for Marshall, and he is certainly driving towards it in impeccable style.
