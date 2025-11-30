Wolverines gain commitment from No. 2 player in the state of Michigan
Michigan had already gained a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Sunday after four-star CB Jamarion Vincent flipped from Baylor -- but that wasn't all. The Wolverines also gained a commitment from four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen for the 2027 cycle.
Kitchen had been trending toward Michigan for a while and after seeing the Wolverines in action multiple times, Kitchen felt comfortable to pull the trigger.
What is Michigan getting out of Kitchen?
Kitchen is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher out of Muskegon (MI). He is ranked as the No. 110 player and the No. 17 edge rusher per the Composite. Kitchen holds offers from programs like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame, among others. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan.
According to 247Sports, Kitchen recorded 50 tackles (19 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 38 pressures, two pass break-ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a freshman on varsity for a state championship team..
Michigan has had a history at adding eite edge rushers, and Kitchen is the next in line.
Michigan building toward a top class in the 2027 cycle
Kitchen is now Michigan's fourth commitment in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines are a borderline top-15 class, as of now, but the Wolverines are trending for several prospects in the '27 cycle.
Kitchen joins four-star QB Peter Bourque, three-star offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.
Michigan is clearly working to solidify its 2026 class ahead of Signing Day, but the work is being put into the 2027 cycle. Adding guys early like Bourque and Kitchen is going to go a long ways in recruiting the class. Bourque has been an avid recruiter since he committed, and Kitchen, being from Michigan, will continue to recruit the state at a high level.
In the '27 class, there are some top prospects from the state of Michigan like WR Dakota Guerrant and TE Anthony Cartwright, who are both looking at the Wolverines.
