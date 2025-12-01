Recruiting insider predicts a flip for Michigan football ahead of Signing Day
In recent weeks, Michigan has flipped several prospects ahead of Wednesday's Signing Day. Just on Sunday, the Wolverines brought over four-star CB Jamarion Vincent, who has been committed to Baylor for almost a year. But the Waco (Texas) prospect was in close communication with LaMar Morgan and decided to flip to Michigan.
But it doesn't appear like Michigan is done prior to Wednesday. Rivals' recruiting insider Greg Smith predicts Michigan to gain at least one more flip ahead of Signing Day.
The most realistic option, and the one Smith was hinting at, is Virginia Tech offensive line commit Adrian Hamilton. Predictions came in for Hamilton to flip to Michigan in the past week, and Hamilton was in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game, The visit went well and even though James Franklin is at Virginia Tech, Hamilton appears to be trending toward the Wolverines.
Who is Adrian Hamilton?
The Washington (DC) St. John's College prospect is a three-star offensive lineman, who Michigan offered back in early October. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 656 prospect in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 55 interior lineman, per the Composite.
Hamilton committed to Virginia Tech back on July 5. He holds offers from programs like Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Duke, among others.
Michigan's recent recruiting wins
In November alone, Michigan flipped five prospects.
Linebackers Aden Reeder (Wisconsin) and Kaden Catchings (South Florida), along with Miami (OH) commits, OL Tommy Fraumann and QB Tommy Carr, all flipped to the Wolverines, and most recently, Vincent (Baylor).
Michigan currently has 26 commitments in the 2026 class and has the No. 11 class in the nation. The Wolverines aren't in need of more offensive linemen -- four are committed -- but offensive line coach Grant Newsome has grown close to Hamilton and sees him as a player down the road. The Wolverines are starting to fill out their interior part of the line in the past two classes and Michigan should have solid depth for years to come.
