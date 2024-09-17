Michigan S Makari Paige was a stud against Arkansas State
When you just look at the box score, veteran Makari Paige's name doesn't overly stick out. The veteran safety had two tackles during Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State this past Saturday. But that's why both the eye test and digging into the analytics are so important.
According to Pro Football Focus, Paige was one of the best defenders in Week 3 -- in college football. He was on the field for 33 cover snaps, he didn't allow a single catch, and he recorded both an interception and a PBU against Arkansas State. Paige had a 77.8 coverage grade for Michigan last weekend. He was second on the team behind FCS All-American Aamir Hall who was also outstanding in the Wolverines' win. Hall had an 80.5 coverage grade and had two PBUs.
Through three weeks, Paige has graded out as the 19th-best safety in the Big Ten with a 68.4 defensive grade. Paige, like the whole Michigan defense, had a rough going in Week 2 in the Texas loss. The 6-foot-4 safety had just a 56.2 defensive grade and allowed two receptions on three targets. Paige didn't allow a catch in Week 1 against Fresno State.
Paige and the Wolverines have another big test this weekend when USC comes to Ann Arbor. The Michigan secondary will be going up against Miller Moss and some explosive receivers like Zachariah Branch.
