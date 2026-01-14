Michigan football adding recent college QB to coaching staff

Michigan football looks to be adding another coach to its offensive staff.

On Tuesday night, Luke Bottari, a former Utah quarterback who stayed at Utah in 2025 as a graduate assistant on the offensive side of the ball, posted on his X account that he will be joining Kyle Whittingham's staff in Ann Arbor.

Excited to join the Offensive Staff at the University of Michigan! Thankful for the Coaching opportunity at Utah… the school where I played, earned 2 degrees, and a place I called home. However, FIRED UP for the future!! Go Blue! 〽️🔵🟡 Lets get to work. — Luke Bottari (@lukebottari) January 14, 2026

While it's not immediately known what Bottari's role will be on the staff, his knowledge of the QB position should serve as a help to quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer, who is also coming to Ann Arbor from the Utes' staff and will be partially tasked in helping Bryce Underwood and the rest of the Michigan QB room develop.

Bottari in college

Bottari came to Utah in 2022 from College of San Mateo to play for coach Whittingham.

While not seeing game action with the Utes during his first season, he did play in two games at QB in 2023 while earning a start in the team's regular season finale against Colorado, a game in which the Utes won.

In 2024, Bottari appeared in three games while getting his second career start in Utah's win over UCF on Nov. 29, completing 19-of-30 passes with a touchdown while also rushing for 34 yards in the victory.

Nov 29, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) hands off to running back Micah Bernard (2) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

At the College of San Mateo, Bottari became the career passing touchdown record holder (46) after throwing for 4,673 passing yards from 2019-21.

He as named the Northern California Player of the Year in 2019, earning all-state and all-conference selections. Bottari led CSM to a 22-3 record in 25 starts and helped the team to a conference title in 2019 while throwing for 18 touchdown passes on 157-of-272 passing attempts for 2,192 yards.