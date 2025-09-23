Where Michigan ranks in national college football polls after Week 4
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a massive win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They went on the road with a true freshman quarterback and played really well against the Cornhuskers. If it weren't for a very late touchdown, this would've been a 10-point win for the Wolverines.
Offensively, the passing game left a lot to be desired, but the run game was incredible. Justice Haynes led the way with 149 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Jordan Marshall added 80 yards and a score on just six touches. As a team, the Wolverines rushed for 290 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Michigan's pass rush was disruptive all game long. They recorded seven sacks and lived in Nebraska's backfield. Unfortunately, the secondary was a bit underwhelming because, despite the constant pressure, Dylant Raiola still threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
There are still things to clean up, but overall, it was a very encouraging win for the Wolverines, who have a very favorable schedule moving forward.
Here's where Michigan ranks in all the major national polls after Week 4.
AP Top 25
The Michigan Wolverines entered Week 4 ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. After their big road win over Nebraska, Michigan jumped just two spots to No. 19. They are the 5th-highest-ranked Big 10 team in the country behind Indiana (11), Oregon (6), Penn State (3) and Ohio State (1).
US LBM Coaches Poll
Michigan jumped three spots in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, going from No. 21 to No. 18. They are once again the 5th-highest-ranked Big 10 team behind Indiana (12), Oregon (5), Penn State (2) and Ohio State (1).
ESPN SP+
Despite a big win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Wolverines remained at No. 17 in ESPN's SP+ rankings. The SP+ ranks Michigan's offense as the 38th-best in the country, but its defense is ranked 8th.
ESPN FPI
After jumping 19 spots for their 60-point win over CMU, the Wolverines dropped two spots in ESPN's Football Power Index. They're the No. 12 team in the country, according to the FPI, and are projected to finish the season 9-3.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello has the Wolverines jumping five spots to No. 19 on his power rankings after their big win over Nebraska.