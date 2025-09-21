How Michigan's big win over Nebraska affected it's AP Top 25 ranking
After losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2, which dropped the Michigan Wolverines to No. 23 in the AP Top 25, they bounced back with a 60-point win over Central Michigan and jumped two spots to No. 21. With a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on deck, the Wolverines had another chance to make an impression on the AP voters.
The Wolverines traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, and got off to a bit of a slow start, but their defense held the Cornhuskers scoreless in the first quarter, and after a big interception by Cole Sullivan, the Wolverines' offense got rolling thanks to a big 37-yard touchdown run from Bryce Underwood.
Nebraska was able to tie the game with a hail mary just before halftime, but Michigan came out in the second half and controlled the game. They ran for 290 yards and sacked Dylan Raiola seven times in the victory, and with the big road win against Nebraska, the Wolverines jumped up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25.
The Wolverines jumped three spots this week, and are now the 5th-highest-ranked team in the Big 10, trailing Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Indiana. Nebraska, which was sitting just outside of the AP Top 25 coming into the week, received three votes to be ranked after the loss.
Here's the full Week 5 AP Top 25 rankings.
Week 5 AP Top 25
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. LSU Tigers
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Miami Hurricanes
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Ole Miss Rebels
12. Indiana Hoosiers
13. Iowa State Cyclones
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Alabama Crimson Tide
17. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
18. Michigan Wolverines
19. Missouri Tigers
20. Vanderbilt Commodores
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
22. USC Trojans
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. BYU Cougars
25. TCU Horned Frogs
The Wolverines will get the week off after their big win over Nebraska, but will return to the Big House for a matchup against Wisconsin the following week. After that, it's a big road matchup against No. 22 USC, which could have big College Football Playoff implications down the line.