Michigan starts 1-0: Three likes, two concerns, and one hope for next week
Michigan opened its season with a 30-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night, moving to 1-0 on the year. Following three and a half quarters of a much tighter game, the Wolverines finally pulled away with two late touchdowns, including Will Johnson's game-sealing pick six. Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland shined, while Dominic Zvada booted three field goals, two of which were from beyond 50 yards.
Three things to like
- Defense: The defense looked fast and physical from wire to wire. Fresno State was held to just nine rushing yards. Michigan created two turnovers and was close on several other plays. Two interceptions were overturned in the fourth quarter, but Will Johnson's pick six was a tremendous read on the ball showing why he's one of the best corners in the country.
- Third downs: After questionable third down play calls in the first half, Michigan converted a pair of third-and-long situations on its opening drive of the second half. Davis Warren completed a pass well beyond the sticks to Colston Loveland and three plays later, Warren found Tyler Morris for nine yards to convert another third down.
- Final drive: On Michigan's final offensive drive, the running game and the offensive line looked their best. Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell called six consecutive runs, resulting in 57 yards on the ground. Kalel Mullings went for 42 yards on three straight carries, followed by an 18-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland.
Two concerns
- Wide receivers: Tyler Morris, Kendrick Bell, and Semaj Morgan combined for only six receptions and 34 yards. Until proven otherwise, defenses will continue to stack the box, selling out against the run putting Michigan's offense in tough situations.
- Offensive line: The O-line got very little push most of the night. Far too many running plays were unsuccessful, including a missed third and one to start the second quarter. While they looked strong on the final drive, more consistency will be needed from the offensive line.
One hope for next week
Bench Texas' offense: How will Michigan do this? More consistent execution on third down and a solid running game for four quarters can keep the Texas offense off the field. We saw more of this in the second half last night, a trend that will hopefully continue next week.
