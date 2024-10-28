NEW: MSU AD wants Michigan 'held to the same standard' following postgame skirmish
The latest chapter in the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has added more fuel to the disdain between the two programs in the aftermath of a postgame skirmish that broke out in the closing seconds of a 24-17 win for the Wolverines.
On Monday, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller told reporters he has contacted the Big Ten Conference, spoken with commissioner Tony Petitti regarding the incident and said he wants "[Michigan] to be held to the same standard" as everyone else in the league.
This latest dust-up between the in-state rivals has drawn comparisons to the now-infamous tunnel incident in 2022, which resulted in eight MSU players being suspended and seven of those eight beign charged criminally. Per the Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari, Haller said neither the 2022 incident nor this year's skimish should be considered "a criminal situation".
After speaking on the matter in his postgame press conference, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore readdressed the on-field fight between Wolverine and Spartan players at his weekly presser on Monday.
"It's unacceptable," Moore said. "We will address it internally. That's not how we represent the University of Michigan, the block M, the winged helmet. It won't happen again."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI