WATCH: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland calls out MSU for 'lil bro' antics
Over the past decade and a half, the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry has developed a reputation for being one of the nastier in-state showdowns in college football.
That continued on Saturday night, when an altercation broke out on the Michigan Stadium field immediately following the Wolverines' 24-17 win over the Spartans. In a postgame interview with Big Ten Network, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland lightheartedly called out Michigan State for its 'lil bro' antics in defeat.
Big brother has enjoyed a string of success in this series, with Michigan winning three in a row over Michigan State in the rivalry.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI