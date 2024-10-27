Wolverine Digest

WATCH: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland calls out MSU for 'lil bro' antics

The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry remains one of the most heated in all of college football...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland
Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland
Over the past decade and a half, the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry has developed a reputation for being one of the nastier in-state showdowns in college football.

That continued on Saturday night, when an altercation broke out on the Michigan Stadium field immediately following the Wolverines' 24-17 win over the Spartans. In a postgame interview with Big Ten Network, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland lightheartedly called out Michigan State for its 'lil bro' antics in defeat.

Big brother has enjoyed a string of success in this series, with Michigan winning three in a row over Michigan State in the rivalry.

