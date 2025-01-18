Michigan tight end newest recipient of stunning vehicle via NIL deal
When Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) burst on the scene, the University of Michigan was slow to react and implement the new era across all of its athletic programs. Much to the chagrin of Wolverine fans, Michigan took a 'transformational over transactional' approach to NIL. Instead of paying recruits and transfer prospects to lure them to Michigan, the NIL philosophy instead centered around helping athletes out only after they committed to the U-M. That approach almost cost them one of the most elite talents to ever play in the state of Michigan.
Bryce Underwood was inches from signing with LSU and head coach Brian Kelly. But Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and GM Sean Magee put a stop to that and completely revamped Michigan's approach to NIL. That new approach has Michigan in the driver's seat for any recruiting war they enter, and the players are raking in the rewards as well. Elite tight end Marlin Klein is the most recent recipient, receiving a brand-new pickup truck via an NIL deal with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland.
Klein's deal follows a mega-deal signed by the aforementioned Underwood that secured him, and his parents' new vehicles. Clearly, Michigan has finally accepted that NIL is a genie that will never go back in the bottle. If you can't beat them, join them... and then beat them. That is the attitude Sherrone Moore and Sean Magee have taken, and the results speak for themselves.
