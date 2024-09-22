Michigan wins thriller over USC: Three likes, two concerns, and one hope
Michigan opened its Big Ten slate against USC, defeating the Trojans 27-24 in the first regular season meeting between the schools since 1958. Despite 32 passing yards all game and 13 yards on their first 14 plays of the second half, the Wolverine offense marched 89 yards in 10 plays on their final drive to score the game-winning touchdown.
Three things to like
- Tommy Doman: On top of huge games from Kalel Mullings and Josiah Stewart, Tommy Doman was fantastic. Doman averaged 49.1 yards per punt, dropping four punts inside the 20. His distance and hang time limited USC's electric punt returner Zachariah Branch.
- Third down defense: USC went three-and-out on its first three drives and only picked up one first down its fourth possession. The Trojan's first points didn't come until late in the first half, sending Michigan to the locker room up 14-3. Michigan's defense held USC to 7 for 19 on third down.
- The defensive line: For most of the game, the defensive line was unblockable. The D-line produced all four of Michigan's sacks. Trojans' QB Miller Moss was hurried 10 times and took hard hits all day, getting up slowly a handful of times as well.
Two concerns
- Blitzing: Wink Martindale's blitz calls continue to not produce results. A 3rd and 11 blitz with 5:30 to go in the second quarter failed, a theme that continued the rest of the game. If Martindale insists on blitzing frequently, it needs to start paying off.
- Downfield passing: Downfield plays were either not called, Alex Orji couldn't complete them, or he ended up scrambling out of pressure or getting sacked. Michigan wide receivers had four catches for 11 yards. The bottom line is that this passing game is not sustainable moving forward.
One hope for next week
- Develop a passing game: Despite escaping USC, 32 passing yards will not win you many games. The offense has to prove they can move the chains through the air, especially on third down where they were 4 for 15 today.
Michigan (3-1) will host Minnesota (2-2) in the battle for the Little Brown Jug on Sep. 28.
