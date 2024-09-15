Wolverines back in win column: Three likes, two concerns, and one hope for next week
In this story:
Michigan improved to 2-1 on the season after a 28-18 homecoming victory over Arkansas State. It was an essential opportunity to get back on track and was a much needed win after last week's blowout loss to Texas.
Three things to like
- Opening drive: Michigan pieced together an 11-play drive for 76 yards to find the end zone on its first offensive possession. Davis Warren converted two third downs, connecting with Fredrick Moore and Colston Loveland, to keep the drive alive. Kalel Mullings capped it off with a 30-yard touchdown run, his first of two on the day.
- Aggressive running backs: Donovan Edwards ran hard in the first half and broke a handful of tackles. Edwards scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter. Kalel Mullings also played tough and was successful in gaining yards after contact.
- Bounce back after third INT: Davis Warren's three interceptions were certainly discouraging, but Michigan's next offensive possession was a success. Mullings rushed for 58 yards and Alex Orji finished the drive by tossing a touchdown to freshman tight end Hogan Hansen to put Michigan ahead 28-3.
Two concerns
- Early third down defense: The defense could not get off the field on Arkansas State's first drive. Ernest Hausmann committed a personal foul on 3rd and 20 and the Red Wolves easily moved the chains on two other third and long situations.
- Warren's interceptions: All three of his interceptions were poor decisions. Warren was throwing off of his back foot and across the field. On the second interception, there was nobody even close and on the third one, Warren had no pressure on him, but threw right into traffic.
One hope for next week
- QB production and passing threat: Davis Warren needs to clean up his unforced errors for next week. Michigan also needs to be a threat to throw the ball if Alex Orji is in. While Orji only attempted four passes on Saturday, he'll likely have to throw more to give the Michigan offense a fighting chance next week against USC.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Published