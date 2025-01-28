Wolverine Digest

Could the Michigan Wolverines newfound NIL success put them in position to steal a coveted WR from the Buckeyes?

Michigan and GM Sean Magee have had no problem flexing their NIL muscles on the recruiting trail, just how powerful can those muscles be?

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverine football General Manager Sean Magee
Michigan Wolverine football General Manager Sean Magee

Chris Henry Jr., a standout wide receiver and Buckeye commit, comes from a legacy of NFL greatness. His father, the late Chris Henry, played six productive seasons in the league before his untimely death in 2009. Like his father, Henry Jr. possesses the same long-legged stride and reliable hands that made his dad so successful in the NFL. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Henry Jr. is a dream target for any offensive coordinator. His combination of size and speed allows him to blow by cornerbacks off the line, while his ability to high-point throws in the end zone makes him a matchup nightmare.

Ranked as a composite 5-star recruit, Henry Jr. is considered the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, a player who could immediately make an impact at the next level. Though he is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, EJ Holland of On3 suggests that Michigan may make a strong push to bring him into their fold. Key factors could include the strategic use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, along with the enticing prospect of teaming up with 2025 quarterback phenom Bryce Underwood. This dynamic combination could be enough to make Michigan a serious contender in Henry Jr.'s recruitment, and it will be fascinating to see how this recruitment unfolds in the coming months. For now, Henry, Jr seems firm with the Buckeyes, but as we saw in the pursuit of Underwood, Michigan has figured out the NIL game and they are willing to go all in on top talent.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore leads the Wolverines into 2024 as the reigning college football national champions
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore leads the Wolverines into 2024 as the reigning college football national champions

