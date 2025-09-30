3 bold predictions for Michigan vs Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big House this weekend. Both teams are coming off their first bye of the season and are looking to get a statement win in their second Big 10 game. The Wolverines are favored by over two touchdowns, but Michigan can't afford to overlook the Badgers or they could be in for a long afternoon.
Here are my three bold predictions for this weekend's Big 10 showdown.
1. Wisconsin gives up over 175 yards on the ground
Coming into this game, the Badgers are the No. 1 rushing defense in college football. Through four games, they're giving up an average of 50 rushing yards and just 2.11 yards per carry, and two of their games have come against Maryland (61 yards on 23 carries) and Alabama (72 yards on 22 carries). However, they haven't faced a rushing attack like Michigan's.
Justice Haynes is arguably the hottest running back in the country right now. He's averaging well over 100 yards per game and 8.1 yards per carry, and has scored three touchdowns of 50+ yards. But he's not the only rushing threat on the team. Jordan Marshall has stepped up in a big way this year, rushing for 189 yards and three scores behind a 5.3 average. And if the Badgers somehow contain those two, they still have to worry about Bryce Underwood, who has 169 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this year.
Wisconsin has yet to allow over 75 rushing yards in a game this year, but that could change in a big way this weekend.
2. Michigan forces 3+ turnovers
Michigan's defense has been stout this year. They're allowing just 17.75 points per game and have forced eight turnovers (six picks, two fumbles). This week, they play a Wisconsin team that is very turnover-prone, and I think they can take advantage.
Wisconsin's QB1, Danny O'Neil, has thrown at least one interception in every single game this year, and when he faced Alabama, a defense that's comparable to Michigan's in talent, he threw two. It's easy to see a world where he turns it over at least once, if not twice, in this game, and then all it would take is someone on Wisconsin's team to put the ball on the ground for them to force three turnovers.
Michigan's defense is undoubtedly one of the best in the country, but they can really put the nation on notice with a big performance this weekend.
3. Bryce Underwood tosses 3 TDs
While Wisconsin's run defense has been very good this year, they've struggled defending the pass. The Badgers have given up 235 passing yards per game, which ranks 89th in the country, and seven of the nine touchdowns they've given up defensively have come through the air.
Bryce Underwood has thrown just two touchdown passes this season, but every week he starts to look a bit more comfortable in the pocket. If his offensive line can give him time to throw, I believe he and Michigan's wideouts can force a few busted coverages and get into the end zone multiple times.