Michigan Wolverines Still Draw Huge TV Audiences in 2026

Despite everything that has gone wrong for the Michigan Wolverines in 2026, the team remains a premium draw on television. According to the latest ratings report from Nielsen, the Wolverines garnered over 5.2 million viewers so far this season, the sixth most of any program in the nation.

Nielsen compiled its ratings by measuring the average viewership across a series of networks that carry college football, including ABC, CBS, CW, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, NBC, TNT, and USA Network. The scan does not include numbers from the Big Ten Network or regional telecasts. Still, the figures provide the best measurements available for deciphering which school's games have the most eyeballs on them.

Where Michigan stands relative to the rest of the Big Ten

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cheerleaders perform during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Michigan ranks among the most-watched programs in all of college football so far this year, the Big Ten has two other schools that occupy the top 10, according to Nielsen's measurements. Both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers drew large audiences and, in fact, exceeded those of the Wolverines.

Ohio State, which notably took part in Week 2's massive primetime matchup with the Texas Longhorns, drew over 6.7 million viewers through the first four weeks of the season. That figure comes roughly 1.5 million over Michigan's viewership total from the same period.

Still, the Badgers take home the Big Ten title when it comes to viewership, at least so far. Nielsen claims that they have already racked up over 7.4 million viewers in 2026, a figure bettered by only two programs in the country (Texas and the LSU Tigers). Wisconsin appears to have benefited greatly from its Week 1 showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field, the most-watched game of Labor Day weekend. That figure doesn't even include the nearly 700,000 people who took in the game via Peacock, NBC's over-the-top streaming platform.

Can Michigan catch up over the remainder of the 2026 season?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver David Adolph (82) head butts with Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To the degree that viewership on linear television matters for an individual program, the Wolverines can take solace in their overall viewership so far in 2026, especially under the circumstances. Still, a path exists for them to draw even more people into their broadcasts in the coming months.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 28, Michigan will face four teams currently ranked in the top 25. That list includes matchups with the defending national champions (Indiana Hoosiers), a perennial title contender (Oregon Ducks), and, of course, "The Game." The Wolverines' annual tilt with the Buckeyes will juice ratings for both programs, even when the contest kicks off at noon ET this year.

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