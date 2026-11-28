While Saturday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State was the lowest stakes the game had been in about a decade, rivalries still matter.

That was evidenced by the three separate skirmishes that broke out before the game reached the end of the first quarter, including one pregame.

The first play of the game included a personal foul on safety Nico Adnrighetto after Ohio State signaled for a fair catch on the kickoff.

From there, Ohio State’s offense walked down the field against Michigan’s defense with three separate chunk plays, including one where defensive end John Henry Daley was in coverage on Bo Jackson.

The second series was not any better as Jeremiah Smith scored a touchdown on the heels of a Jacob Baggett missed chip shot.

The story of this game, however, was the way that Ryan Day and Arthur Smith eviscerated Michigan’s defense schematically.

Yes, players have to get pressure. Yes, players have to make plays. Yes, the loss of Rod Moore after one play hurt the defense.

The reality was a 6-6 Michigan team is not what anyone signed up for. If they were going to get to pull off an upset over the Buckeyes, the defense had to be the primary reason.

They weren’t, and that’s why Jay Hill leads off our list of winners and losers.

The other reality, there are no winners. When you lose this badly to Ohio State, there is nothing to celebrate.

Loser: DC Jay Hill

Jay Hill said he had a plan for Ohio State. Whatever that plan was could have been torn up and tossed into the garbage can after the first series of the game. Arthur Smith and Ryan Day tore Hill’s defense apart.

Jeremiah Smith, the Heisman hopeful, was silent in the first quarter by design. While Smith was a decoy, Michigan’s defense was busy getting beat by other pass catchers from the Buckeyes.

Hill had been masterful all season at scheming up pressure, for his defense. That pressure was largely silent on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey had plenty of time to scan the field and dice up Michigan’s secondary, which stood little chance when given that kind of time.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the Buckeyes were all over the Wolverines in the run game.

Whatever Smith and Day threw at him, Hill had no answers. If the Wolverines do make a change at the top, not only should Hill not be considered a candidate for the job, the next head coach should feel no pressure to keep him.

Loser: Four Man Rush

One of the biggest keys coming into this game was whether Michigan had the ability to get after Luke Fahey with just their front four. That would allow them to keep more players in coverage against the Buckeye pass catchers.

They were silent in the first half. John Henry Daley had been so good for the last three weeks, but was shut out in the first half.

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Dom Nichols, Tariq Boney, and Benny Patterson were all invisible. Michigan had no answers against the Buckeyes’ offense, and this was arguably the biggest reason why.

Loser: Special Teams

All of it was bad. Cam Brown had a short punt that was returned to the Michigan 29 with the Wolverines trailing 14-0. Jacob Baggett missed a field goal on the only Michigan drive in the first half that really had a chance.

Nico Andrighetto earned a 15-yard penalty on the first play of the game.

That was a harbinger of things to come for the Wolverines. Michigan’s path to victory was through complementary football.

The special teams had to be part of that. They failed miserably.

Loser: QB Bryce Underwood

Legacies are defined in The Game. The reality is that Bryce Underwood’s legacy, if Saturday was his final game at Michigan, Underwood’s legacy is going to be that of disappointment.

Underwood handled himself well this season, but the reality is that he still got benched. He deserved to get benched when it happened as well.

He had a chance to wipe all of the disappointment of his first two seasons away with a big performance against the Buckeyes.

What a run‼️



Bryce Underwood picks up the first down and much more on this 24-yard run.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/c2z1rec5X3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2026

Underwood and the rest of the offense failed. Underwood looked tentative as a runner after the first third down conversion of a game. He’s often looked indecisive on read plays where he could give the ball to his back or keep it. They were shut out in the first half for the fourth time this season.

Now, Underwood faces an uncertain future. But it feels unlikely that future involves Michigan.

Loser HC Kyle Whittingham

Speaking of uncertain futures. The head coach was facing one coming into Saturday’s game anyway. Perhaps there was some thought that Michigan’s embattled man in charge could save his job with a big finish against Ohio State.

There was certainly a big finish. It just went in the wrong direction for Whittingham. Michigan was beaten, battered, and bruised through most of the game. They were non-competitive after the difference in score reached double digits.

That reflects poorly on the man in charge. That reflects poorly on the preparation that went into the game. That reflects poorly on the entire program.

Ohio State came into this game looking for its eighth win. They were not the same juggernauts that the Wolverines have been tasked with slaying over the years.

This version of the Buckeyes was beatable. They looked like they were playing a different sport than the Wolverines. That should concern everyone in charge at Michigan, whoever that is these days.



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