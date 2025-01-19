WATCH: Mike Sainristil's championship mindset carrying him to success beyond Michigan
Mike Sainristil was one of the guys who experienced the lows at Michigan, before helping lead the Wolverines to three straight Big Ten championships and a national title to close out his career.
After having a career day in the Washington Commanders' 45-31 upset victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, a postgame interview with NFL Network's Stacey Dales revealed that the championship mentality that Sainristil forged in Ann Arbor has remained throughout his rookie year.
"We have a team that truly loves each other, that truly cares about each other," Sainristil said. "It doesn't matter what talent you have on your team, the camaraderie, the brotherhood is always going to win above everything else. No talent, no nothing, can take away what you have as a brotherhood.
"And right here, the Washington Commanders, that's what the vets set the bar at during the offseason, that's the standard they set. The rookies, we just came in and matched it every single day. And, right now, that's why we are where we are."
At Michigan, Sainristil famously switched positions from wide receiver to defensive back midway through his college career, which proved to be one of the key moves on the Wolverines' journey to a national title. With the Commanders, Sainristil had a somewhat similar shift, moving from nickelback to cornerback for Washington.
"The mindset I've always had is, it doesn't matter where the coaches want me, I'm going to go out there, I'm going to give my best effort," Sainristil said. "I will do everything I can to help my team win. It's about them. I'm never going to make it about myself. So, if they want to move me back inside, I'll go inside. They want to keep me outside, I'll go outside. Whatever Coach needs me to do, I'm gonna get it done."
Sainristil played a key part in Washington's win over Detroit with two interceptions in the victory. Now, the Commanders are on to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. Sainristil looks to add more hardware and rings to the collection he won at the University of Michigan.
"First and foremost, it's a blessing God has led this team to where we are all year long, and I know that there's still a lot more left that He wants us to go out there and do," Sainristil said. "There's more out there. We know that there's a lot more left in the tank. This is what we talked about, this is what we manifested, and so we just want to go out there and capitalize on every opportunity we get."
