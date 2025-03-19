Report: J.J. McCarthy will enter spring as QB1 for the Minnesota Vikings
It officially appears to be J.J. McCarthy's time in Minnesota. Even after letting last year's starter, Sam Darnold, walk and not re-signing Daniel Jones, it looked like it would've been McCarthy's job. But rumors started to swirl about future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers signing with the Vikings.
However, that speculation appears to be over. According to NFL Networks, Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on McCarthy. His sources tell him that Minnesota is moving on as the former Michigan starter as its starting quarterback. The Vikings will still need to find a veteran backup to McCarthy and Minnesota could still trade for a signal caller.
As far as Rodgers goes, it sounds like. a New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers battle.
McCarthy played in one preseason game last year as a rookie and looked good doing so. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the former national champion threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. The Vikings traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select McCarthy in hopes of him being the next franchise quarterback. But a meniscus injury sidelined McCarthy for the entire season.
Now McCarthy will get all the support to lead Minnesota in 2025 and beyond. He is in a great situation with receivers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson.
